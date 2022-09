Brown went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Brown took Dane Dunning deep in the fifth inning with Sean Murphy aboard to begin the Athletics' comeback from a 5-1 deficit. The slugger has been on a torrid tear since the calendar flipped to September, as he now sports a .326 average, 1.036 OPS, five home runs and eight RBI over the first 11 games of the month, even while still striking out at an elevated 31.9 percent clip.