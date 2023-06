Brown went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

He got hold of a Jose Berrios breaking pitch in the second inning and drove it over the wall in center field, giving Brown his second homer in June and fifth of the year. It's been a tough month overall for the 30-year-old -- through his last 20 games, he's slashing just .191/.257/.324 with six runs and 10 RBI.