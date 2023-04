Brown is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A talent-bereft Athletics lineup that can ill afford to lose anyone will be without one of the few viable bats for at least a month. With Brown on the shelf for a while, Oakland appears poised to roll with a platoon of Conner Capel and Brent Rooker in left field.