Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Astros.
Brown has gone 5-for-23 (.217) in his first seven games back from an oblique injury. The outfielder has at least reclaimed a starting role in left field, and he's provided a little pop with two home runs in that span, but he's not hitting particularly well. For the season, he has a .208/.250/.415 slash line with three homers, two steals, seven RBI and five runs scored through 56 plate appearances. It'll likely remain difficult for him to compile counting stats in such a weak offense.
