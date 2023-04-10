The Athletics placed Brown on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.
Brown's absence from the lineup in Sunday's 11-0 loss to the Rays was initially attributed to rib-cage discomfort, but the Athletics later confirmed the outfielder tweaked an oblique muscle. The recovery timeline for oblique strains can be volatile, but if Brown's injury is on the mild side, he could have a chance at being ready to return from the shelf in the minimum 10 days. In any case, the Athletics are likely to turn to Conner Capel and Brent Rooker to pick up most of the reps in left field while Brown is on the IL.