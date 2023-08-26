Brown remained in Friday's win over the White Sox after getting hit in the head by a pitch in the sixth inning, NBC Sports California reports.

Brown was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter (Esteury Ruiz) in the seventh inning, but he was able to take his base after the scary plunking and play defense in the outfield in the bottom of the sixth. It was only Brown's second HBP across 289 plate appearances this season, and absent any residual effects overnight, he should be back in the starting lineup Saturday against right-hander Touki Toussaint.