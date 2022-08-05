Brown went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, three walks and a stolen base in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Brown was as much of a one-man wrecking crew as his final line implies, ensuring a nightmarish experience for the Angels pitching staff with his perfect performance at the plate. The hot-hitting 30-year-old has been on an absolute tear offensively since the All-Star break, posting a .400 average, 1.446 OPS, two doubles, six home runs and eight RBI across 40 plate appearances over 11 second-half games.