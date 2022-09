Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

A day after slugging his fourth home run in three games, Brown contributed his fourth multi-hit effort in the last 10 contests overall. The sample has featured some very well-balanced production from Brown despite an unsavory 35.9 percent strikeout rate, as he boasts two doubles, the aforementioned four homers, five RBI, a .351 average and a 1.114 OPS over 39 plate appearances.