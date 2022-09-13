site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Out against lefty
Brown is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
Brown heads to the bench with lefty Cole Ragans on the hill for Texas. Cristian Pache is starting in center field with Ramon Laureano shifting over to right field.
