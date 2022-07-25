Brown was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Brown wasn't in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers and will spend up to three days away from the team following the birth of his child. Dermis Garcia and Sheldon Neuse are candidates for increased playing time while Brown is sidelined.
