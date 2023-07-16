Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Brown's 395-foot shot to right in the fourth inning plated JJ Bleday and marked the slugger's fifth time leaving the yard in the last 13 games. The 31-year-old's .891 OPS in the last 10 games is an encouraging figure and is aided by the fact Brown is striking out a more palatable 22.9 percent clip during the sample.