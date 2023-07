Brown went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Brown's 387-foot shot in the seventh inning with Shea Langeliers accounted for the Athletics' final two runs of the night. The slugger's average continues to hover around the Mendoza Line, but he's demonstrated an undeniable uptick in production of late with a .276 average, 1.033 OPS and an encouragingly modest 18.8 percent strikeout rate over the last 10 games.