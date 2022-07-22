Brown went 4-for-8 with a double, a solo home run and three total runs across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split against the Tigers.

Brown was part of both Oakland runs in the matinee, scoring on a sacrifice fly after doubling in the fifth inning and knocking a solo homer to center field in the seventh. He collected two more hits in the nightcap and scored another run. Brown has notched at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games and is batting .282 with three doubles, five runs and three RBI over that stretch.