Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in the Athletics' win over the Angels on Thursday.

Brown contributed one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the night, and he was responsible for the lone extra-base hit off Angels ace Shohei Ohtani. The stolen base was a nice season-opening bonus for fantasy managers and an encouraging early indicator Brown may run enough to exceed the career-high 11 swipes he logged in 2022.