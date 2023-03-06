Brown is hitting .214 (3-for-14) with two doubles, an RBI, a walk and a hit by pitch across 16 plate appearances over six Cactus League games.

Brown has unsurprisingly racked up a pair of extra-base hits among his three knocks, extending a favorable pattern from the last two seasons where nearly half (88) of his 175 hits in that span went for more than a single. The 30-year-old did reduce his strikeout rate to 26.3 percent in 2022 from a 29.0 percent figure the season prior, and he projects to open the 2023 campaign as the starting left fielder.