Brown went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Brown entered Sunday in an 0-for-13 slump across his last four games. He broke out of it well in this contest, delivering RBI singles in the fifth and ninth innings. The outfielder is up to a .230/.303/.445 slash line with 25 home runs, 11 steals in 13 attempts, 69 RBI and 54 runs scored through 147 contests. By Oakland's standards, he's been one of the team's better hitters in a forgettable 2022 season.