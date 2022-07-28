Brown (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
Brown missed the last three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the White Sox. Over five games since the All-Star break, he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, a double, four runs and three RBI.
