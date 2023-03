Brown was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks with minor shoulder soreness, the Athletics' official site reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay downplayed the issue when addressing it Tuesday, noting it was "a little bit of soreness" and labeling the decision to give Brown the day off as strictly precautionary. The slugging outfielder's next opportunity to take the field in exhibition action comes Thursday afternoon versus the Dodgers.