Brown (shoulder) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Friday.

Brown was held out of Cactus League action throughout the week while resting a sore shoulder, and although he's still not able to play the field, he's not having issues swinging a bat. The slugger sat out Saturday's loss to the Guardians, but he could be back in the field in coming days.