Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a three-run home run and a walk in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The slugger almost single-handedly did the Astros in during the comeback victory, with his fifth-inning three-run homer completing a comeback from a 4-1 deficit by giving the Athletics a 6-4 lead. Brown then added a key insurance run for good measure with a seventh-inning two-bagger, locking in his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 11 games. Brown has been squaring up on the ball consistently during that span, producing a .341 average and elite 1.279 OPS with the help of nine extra-base hits (three doubles, six home runs).