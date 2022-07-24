Brown is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers.
Brown will get a day off after he went 3-for-8 with a homer, two RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the series. Dermis Garcia will take over at first base and bat seventh versus Texas.
