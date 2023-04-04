Brown went 2-for-5 with a game-tying two-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Brown uncorked a 432-foot blast to center off Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase with Aledmys Diaz aboard and the Athletics down to their last out, making him the hero for the time being. While Cleveland would go on to record the victory, Brown was able to snap out of a season-opening 0-for-7 funk in noteworthy fashion.