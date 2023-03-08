Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Brown is still able to hit but is bothered by left shoulder inflammation when throwing, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown had to be scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup and isn't playing Wednesday in the Athletics' exhibition against the Colombian team. Based on Kotsay's comments, Brown seems like he would be fine to serve as a designated hitter, but it could be a little while before he's allowed to play the outfield again.