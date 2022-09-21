Brown went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Brown made some use out of the one time he reached safely by recording his ninth stolen base of the season. While the slugging infielder's .231 average and .299 on-base percentage would ideally be higher, fantasy managers have undoubtedly benefitted from Brown's otherwise robust stat line, which includes 50 extra-base hits, 62 RBI, the nine steals and a solid .449 slugging percentage across a career-high 135 games.