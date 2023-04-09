The Athletics plan to place Brown on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

In turn, the Athletics will recall Kevin Smith to take Brown's place on the roster, though neither transaction may not be made official until shortly before Monday's game against the Orioles. Brown hurt his oblique on a check swing in Saturday's game against the Rays, and he'll be out at least a week-plus as he recovers. Conner Capel will likely see more playing time going forward with Brown out of action.