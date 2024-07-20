Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 13-3 win over the Angels.

Langeliers has four homers over his last 13 games, and he's hitting .288 (15-for-52) in that span. The catcher has been more power than contact in 2024, but he's done both well of late. He ranks second to only Seattle's Cal Raleigh in homers among backstops -- Langeliers has 18 of them on the year. He's added a .213/.267/.443 slash line with 52 RBI, 35 runs scored, four stolen bases, nine doubles and two triples over 83 contests.