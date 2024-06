The Athletics selected Nevin's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Nevin has slashed .296/.365/.667 at Triple-A since being DFA'd toward the end of May, and his resurgence in the minors has now allowed him to reclaim a spot on the A's. The 27-year-old has experience at the corner infield and corner outfield positions, and his versatility could allow him to start on a somewhat regular basis. J.D. Davis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.