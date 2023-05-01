site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tyler Wade: Outrighted to minors
RotoWire Staff
May 1, 2023
Athletics outrighted Wade to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
He'll remain in the organization after he went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment over the weekend. During his two-week stint in the big leagues, Wade contributed four stolen bases but went just 1-for-13 at the plate.
