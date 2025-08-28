Gimenez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Twins.

Gimenez has gone 4-for-10 with a pair of homers in his last three games after going just 6-for-32 (.188) in his previous 12 contests, following a month-long stint on the IL. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .221/.305/.336 with seven homers, 34 runs scored, 27 RBI and 12 steals through his first 286 plate appearances with Toronto.