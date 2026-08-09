Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Sends game to extra innings

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI during Toronto's 7-5 extra-innings win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Gimenez sent Saturday's game to extra innings after his two-run double in the eighth inning tied the game at 4-4, and he added to the Blue Jays' run total with a sacrifice fly in the 10th. It was the third time this season that Gimenez logged at least three RBI, with the last instance taking place May 11 against the Rays, when he drove in five runs. He has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with three steals, four RBI and three extra-base hits over his last nine games.