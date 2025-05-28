Gimenez (quadriceps) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gimenez will play at second base for Dunedin over the next two days before being re-evaluated by the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list since May 9 due to a right quadricep strain. Prior to his injury, Gimenez was slashing .195/.273/.305 with nine steals, three home runs and 10 RBI in 143 plate appearances.
