Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez: Swipes pair during three-hit day

Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Gimenez collected two singles before ripping a ground-rule double in the ninth inning and promptly swiping third base. He was intentionally walked in the 11th with a runner on third and stole second moments later, giving him 15 stolen bases on the season. It was his second multi-steal game of the year after recording three against Boston on June 17. The double also snapped a nine-game extra-base-hit drought, a stretch in which he batted .167 with just one RBI.