Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Boston, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out six.

Bassitt allowed fewer than four runs for a ninth consecutive start, stranding five Red Sox across six innings. The 35-year-old surrendered at least seven hits for the fourth time this season but wound up generating his seventh quality start of the campaign. Through 64.1 innings, Bassitt owns a 3.52 ERA and an 81:34 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Red Sox in Boston early next week.