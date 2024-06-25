Bassitt allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out two during the loss to Boston.

Aside from Rafael Devers' two-run shot in the fourth inning, Bassitt had little trouble during the quality start. Bassitt was in line for the win before Toronto's bullpen was tagged with five runs. After producing a 5.03 over his first nine starts, he owns a strong 1.67 ERA over his last seven outings. Bassitt's season ERA sits at 3.45 alongside an 83:35 K:BB. He is currently projected to face the Yankees at home this weekend.