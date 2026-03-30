Ponce was carted off the field during the third inning of Monday's game against the Rockies due to an apparent right leg injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ponce collapsed to the ground in visible pain after injuring his right leg while attempting to field a dribbling ground ball. The injury was severe enough for him that the medical cart was brought out, and he'll end his outing having allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings. Monday was Ponce's first major-league start since 2021 after spending three years in Japan, and he earned a spot in the Blue Jays' rotation due to the trio of Shane Bieber (elbow), Trey Yesavage (shoulder) and Jose Berrios (elbow) all opening the season on the 15-day injured list. The Blue Jays should have an update on Ponce's injury once he undergoes more tests on his leg.