Manager John Schneider said that Ponce (knee) would be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list only if the Blue Jays made the postseason and advanced deep into October, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider's comments come as little surprise, as Ponce's 2026 campaign was already expected to be over after he torn the ACL in his right knee in his Blue Jays debut March 30 and required surgery a few weeks later. On a positive note, the fact that Ponce hasn't completely been ruled out from pitching if the Blue Jays make a deep playoff run suggests that his recovery has thus far gone smoothly, and he's on track to be 100 percent for spring training. Ponce is under contract through 2028 after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Blue Jays back in December following an outstanding 2025 season in the Korea Baseball Organization.