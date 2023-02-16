Varsho was highlighted as a player who could steal more bases in 2023 by Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto was more aggressive on the basepaths after Schneider took over last season, but rule changes to increase the size of the bases and limit pickoff attempts could see the Jays running wild all year. "We definitely have the personnel that can do that," Schneider said this week. "It's something I've always liked, not just stealing bases but being aggressive first to third, first to home or second to home. Those are the things that we'll be focused on." Varsho stole 16 bases on 22 attempts in 2022 for Arizona, but a leap to 25 steals or more isn't out of the question for the 26-year-old given the style of offense Schneider is pushing for.