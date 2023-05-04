Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Boston on Wednesday.
Varsho got the scoring started in the contest, launching a solo shot to right field in the second inning. After going deep just twice in his first 28 games this season, Varsho has now homered in consecutive contests. He's starting to emerge from a disappointing start to the campaign but is still slashing just .209/.302/.364 through 126 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Launches third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Hits second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Starting in center field•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Out of lineup vs. Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not in lineup Friday•