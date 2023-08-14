Varsho went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

It was Varsho's most impactful performance in an otherwise disappointing first season with the Blue Jays. His three-run shot in the second gave the Jays a lead they'd never relinquish. The home run represented only his second since June 17 and it was his first multi-RBI performance since June 2. A .255 BABIP indicates that at some point his bad luck should improve and the Blue Jays are counting on that to be the case as they move into the stretch run.