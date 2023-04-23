Varsho went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.
Varsho went back-to-back with Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth inning, extending Toronto's lead to 3-0. It's Varsho's second home run of the year and his first since April 4. Following a hot start with the Jays, Varsho has cooled off of late, going 4-for-35 in his last nine games. He's slashing .224/.318/.355 with five RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases through 88 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Starting in center field•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Out of lineup vs. Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Mashes first homer as Jay•