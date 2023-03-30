Varsho is starting in left field and batting cleanup for the Blue Jays on Thursday in St. Louis.
There had been some thought that Varsho could bat sixth, so this is good news for the former Diamondback. Brandon Belt is in the six hole, with catcher Alejandro Kirk sandwiched in between at fifth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Shows off wheels Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Viewed as emergency catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Getting green light in Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Inks deal for 2023•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Acquired by Toronto•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Records steal in loss•