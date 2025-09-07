Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting in each of the last four games, the left-handed-hitting Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale while the Yankees send southpaw Max Fried to the bump. Myles Straw will replace Varsho in center field and will bat ninth.
