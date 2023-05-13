Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over Atlanta.
He took Kirby Yates deep in the eighth inning to give the Blue Jays a late insurance run. Varsho has caught fire in May, swatting four of his six homers on the season in 10 games while batting .333 (13-for-39) with two steals, three doubles, five runs and 10 RBI.
