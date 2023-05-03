Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays did all their scoring in the fifth inning, with Varsho's blast off Tanner Houck giving them a 6-3 lead that Yusei Kikuchi and the bullpen couldn't protect. The multi-hit performance was Varsho's first since April 12, and a 6-for-61 slump in between those efforts has dragged his slash line down to .198/.295/.330. The 26-year-old has kept his fantasy value from completely cratering with three homers, five steals, nine RBI and 14 runs in 29 games on the season.