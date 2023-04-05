Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

His first homer as a Blue Jay came in the sixth inning, as he took Carlos Hernandez deep for an insurance run in a 4-1 victory. Varsho also made a contribution on the defensive end, throwing out Matt Duffy by a mile at the plate in the second inning. The 26-year-old has played all five of his games in the outfield so far, four in left and one in center, and is batting .250 (5-for-20) with a homer, a steal, three runs and three RBI.

More News