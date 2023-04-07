Varsho is out of the lineup Friday against the Angels.
This is the first day off of the year for Varsho, who boasts a .357/.406/.571 batting line with one home run, four RBI, one stolen base and five runs scored through seven games played. Whit Merrifield is in left field and Santiago Espinal is at second base Friday for the Jays.
