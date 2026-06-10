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Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Out for fifth straight game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Varsho (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Phillies.

Varsho will be held out of the lineup for a fifth straight game, though his absence may have more to do with the matchup versus a lefty starter (Jesus Luzardo) than any major concern about his left wrist injury. After an MRI on his wrist returned negative Tuesday, Varsho was deployed off the bench as a pinch runner later that night and stole a base and scored a run in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win. He should be available off the bench once again Wednesday and could be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday, when the Blue Jays open a three-game series versus the Yankees.

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