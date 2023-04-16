Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against the Rays.
Varsho has played in all 15 games for the Blue Jays thus far and hit .264/.365/.377 in the process. Jordan Luplow is hitting eighth and playing right field while Whit Merrifield is lined up in left and hitting sixth.
