Varsho went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Twins.

He was on the front half of a double steal with Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning, giving Varsho his ninth pilfer of the season. The 26-year-old is also doing more damage with his bat lately, and over his last 15 games he sports a .269/.345/.519 slash line with four of his 11 homers on the year.