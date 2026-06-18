Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Return on Saturday not ruled out

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Varsho (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, but he will "have to do a lot today and tomorrow" in order to make that happen, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho resumed hitting this week as he works his way back from left wrist inflammation. If the outfielder is not quite ready to return to the active roster this weekend, he might need a rehab game or two in order to knock the rust off. Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw have been handling center field for Toronto since Varsho went down.